It has been a mournful day with back to back death news of renowned celebrities as after the demise of External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, it has now been learnt that veteran filmmaker and Hrithik Roshan‘s maternal grandfather, Om Prakash, passes away on Wednesday morning. Aged 93, the news of Om’s death was shared by actor Deepak Parashar on social media.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Deepak revealed, “My dearest uncle Mr J. Om Prakash passed away about an hour ago. So saddened as he joins his friend, my Mamaji Mr Mohan Kumar in heaven! Their contributions to Indian cinema is a gift they left behind for us!”

My dearest uncle “Mr J Om Prakash”passed away about an hour ago 😞 So saddened as he joins his friend, my Mamaji “Mr Mohan Kumar “in heaven ! Their contributions to Indian cinema is a gift they left behind for us ! Took this pic few months ago when went to see him ! Om Shanti ! pic.twitter.com/rRuODYcQ2Z — Deepak Parashar (@dparasherdp) August 7, 2019

Credited with helming movies like Rajesh Khanna-starrer Aap Ki Kasam (1974), Aakhir Kyon? (1985) and Aashiq Hoon Baharon Ka (1977), Dharmendra and Hema Malini starrer Aas Paas (1981), Rajinikanth and Rakesh Roshan and Sridevi starrer Bhagwan Dada (1986), Om is also credited for having bankrolled movies like Aaye Din Bahar Ke (1966), Aaya Sawan Jhoom Ke (1969), Aandhi (1975) and Aankhon Aankhon Mein (1972).

The last rites were carried out at Pawan Hans Vile Parle in Mumbai where Hrithik was seen leading the funeral rites along with father Rakesh Roshan. Dropping down to be with the family at this hour of grief were Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan with their sons, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra and Jitendra.

Meanwhile, taking to his Twitter handle, actor Ajay Devgn paid his condolence that read, “Om Prakash ji you will be missed and remembered forever. Your contributions to Indian cinema is a gift left behind for all of us! My deepest condolences and prayers to the family @iHrithik @RakeshRoshan_N (sic).”