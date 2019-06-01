Gearing up for his 2017 release Kaabil to hit cinema screens in China on June 5, lead actor Hrithik Roshan was already on cloud nine after he landed in the neighbouring country a day ago and his happiness soared new heights when he got to meet the international cinema icon, Jackie Chan. Like every other fan, Hrithik too was left grasping in the surreal moment with difficulty or so his recently shared pictures show.

In the pictures that Hrithik recently put out for fans on his Instagram handle, the actor can be seen donning an all-black look, standing next to Jackie who was dressed in monochromes. While in one picture Hrithik stood holding a book with Jackie’s arm around him, the following picture shows the Indian sensation with a hand on his heart, as if trying to digest the dream-come-true-moment. The last picture in the post shows both the actors posing with panda soft toys. The post was captioned, “Meeting Jackie Chan was a revelation at so many levels. Incredible experience. Inspired. #kaabilinchina #ilovechina #china @jackiechan” (sic) and instantly garnered over one million likes.

Kaabil revolves around the story of a visually impaired couple Supriya and Rohan living a happy life. Their lives take an intense turn when Supriya is raped by some men having strong political connections. After Supriya is unable to handle what happened to her, she commits suicide. Rohan vows to take revenge from the culprits.

Directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by Hrithik’s father, Rakesh Roshan, Kabil was released on January 25, 2017, in India.

On the professional front, Hrithik is gearing up for his upcoming film Super 30 which is a biopic on Indian mathematician, Anand Kumar from Bihar. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film also star Mrunal Thakur who was last seen in Love Sonia.