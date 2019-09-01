Is it a wrap or a day of the shoot is still left for Siddharth Anand directorial, War, starring Bollywood hunks Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff? Nobody knows and we wait for the twilight to end before we can have any answers as the crew was busy celebrating the wrap while Hrithik insisted otherwise.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Hrithik put out a monochromic video where the cast and crew of War can be seen busy celebrating the wrap. He captioned the video as, “I still have a day shoot left . But since everyone started celebrating the wrap, here’s half confused me joining in the fun. I just hope they remember that the last scene is still left . . What I’m going to miss most ? Is working with you @tigerjackieshroff . Everybody else, enjoy the party and see you at work day after. #WAR #itsnotawrap (sic).” Quick to comment, director Siddharth asked, “@hrithikroshan sorry what shoot ???? (sic)”

Yash Raj Films has released the much-awaited trailer of War, starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the lead. The film looks as terrific and action-packed as the makers promised it to be. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra under his home production company YRF. Apart from a strong lead cast, it also features a good support cast that includes Ashutosh Rana, Dipannita Sharma and Anupriya Goenka among others. The music of the film is composed by Vishal-Shekhar while the lyrics are penned down by Kumaar.

War is slated to hit the screens as a big Gandhi Jayanti release on October 2. It’s one of the most anticipated films of the year and has been touted as a one-of-its-kind action drama. The makers reportedly roped in international action choreographers from Hollywood and Korea to raise the bar of action for the Indian audience. Earlier, talking to Mid-Day in an interview, the director described the level of the action in the film and said, “We were clear that we wanted to give Indian audiences action that they have never seen before. The car sequence sees Hrithik and Tiger perform an adrenaline-pumping stunt that has been shot on ice (in the Arctic).