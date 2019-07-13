Actor Hrithik Roshan might be busy with the release of Super 30 currently but the excitement around his next film has gripped his fans. The actor is working on an out-and-out action film with Tiger Shroff, and it has been touted as one of the most anticipated films of the year. Produced by YRF, it has been tentatively titled as Hrithik vs Tiger, and a report in news agency reveals that the makers don’t want to give anything else away about the film except that it has a terrific showdown between the characters of Tiger and Hrithik.

Even now, when the film is just three months away from its release, the makers have refused to drop any teaser. As revealed by the agency, the makers don’t want the audience’s curiosity to be killed by talking about the film in detail or releasing anything which can give away its story. Therefore, a proper event has been planned and nothing about the film will be revealed before that. This means, no stills from the sets, no visuals, no posters, no dialogue – nothing about the storyline.

Tiger talked about the film to the agency and said that it’s a rare kind of a film with a rare combination. He was quoted saying, “A film like the one I am doing with Hrithik Sir is definitely something that could not have been made without one another. It is rare to find the correct permutation and combination and the right script that allows both of us to express our potential in our respective ways.”

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Hrithik vs Tiger is an action thriller. The director himself talked about his attempt at building curiosity and said, “in spite of tremendous pressure from fans of both the stars, it was a conscious decision to not put out any official pictures of the film and not even announce its title. We want maximum impact on the day of the launch.”

A source close to the film’s development told the agency that the film ensures a clash between two of the biggest action heroes of our times, therefore, this amount of buzz is just appropriate and required. “The working title has been widely publicised because the makers wanted just one simple thing — to register the marketing promise of a showdown between two of the biggest and the best action superstars of Indian cinema,” added the source.

The YRF production also stars Vaani Kapoor and is set to release on October 2.

(with inputs from IANS)