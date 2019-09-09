Actor Huma Qureshi seems to have found the love of her life in director Mudassar Aziz. The director is currently filming the remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. Bollywood grapevine is abuzz with the news of the chemistry between Huma and Mudassar. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the duo has been dating for over a year now and their close industry friends are happy for her.

The speculations about their relationship first started when Huma wished the director on September 5 with a heartwarming post. She posted a few pictures of him on Instagram and wrote a beautiful caption that read, “The Many Moods of Mudassar… It sure has been a hell of a ride … I’m so proud of everything you do and the man you are ! I pray from the bottom of my heart that all your dreams come true … Happy Birthday baba @mudassar_as_is Sending love from saat samundar paar…. Stay smiling always … Onwards #love #happybirthday #joy #virgobaby #Septemberchild Love you more than you know …” (sic)

This was not it. Mudassar, in lieu, replied with an even lovelier comment. Calling himself the ‘lucky one’, the director wrote, “Phew it’s hard to reply to this. A soul as gorgeous as you are finds appreciation even in somebody as flawed or fractured as I am. Clearly then, I’m the lucky one! I won’t thank you because I actually can’t do that enough. I’d rather just sit back and gape in awe at how much, how wonderfully, how warmly you love. Stay true! Stay you! Love you loads.” (sic)

Many other celebrity comments on the post reveal how everyone seems happy about this beautiful bond between Huma and Mudassar. Check out the post here:

Claiming that the two are head over heels in love with each other, the daily quoted a source that revealed that they even spent their New Year together in London where they accidentally met Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa and Radhika Apte among others who were also celebrating in the same city. The source said, “Their close friends are aware of their relationship and are happy for them. Huma and Mudassar even brought in the New Year’s together in London and keep cheering for each other’s achievements on the social media.”

Mudassar is also quite close to Huma’s actor brother Saqib Salim and usually calls him ‘kid bro.’ The duo is also seen partying out with their gang that includes names like Preity Zinta, Farah Khan and Aayush Sharma among others. Looks like we have got another stunning pair in Bollywood already!