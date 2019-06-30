Headlines recent favourite, ever since her glamorous stint at the Cannes Film Festival this year, Huma Qureshi is taking everything in her stride boldly. Unleashing her sexy side after a long time in a while, Leila star Huma raised the heat with the latest set of pictures from a recent photo shoot.

Seen donning a light pink pant-suit with big black buttons, Huma looked smoking hot as she sported bangs along with soft curls that fell across her shoulders. Wearing bright pink makeup and sea-green nail paint, Huma captioned the posts as, “Who says you can’t Power Dress on weekends!! Shot by @rajanikanth_umakanthan. Production: @hilife.style Shoot Direction: @atrayeeduttagupta. Styled by: @trishadjani. Outfit: @zara Makeup: @bhavyaarora. Hair Stylist: @nat_chava. Location: @papaya.studios” (sic). Replying on one of her pictures from the photo shoot, Farah Khan commented, “”

Check latest pictures from Huma’s recent photoshoot here:

On the professional front, Huma has to her credit, several critically-acclaimed films including Gangs of Wasseypur series, D Day and Badlapur all of which showed her essaying strong characters. She was last seen in Jolly LLB 2 opposite Akshay Kumar.

Her upcoming digit series, Leila, will stream on Netflix from June. Based on Prayaag Akbar’s book of the same name, the series dystopian drama is co-directed by Deepa Mehta, Shanker Raman and Pawan Kumar.