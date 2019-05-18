Unleashing her sexy side after a long time in a while, Leila star Huma Qureshi raised the heat at Cannes Film Festival 2019 with her latest look. Donning a black off-shoulder gown, Huma looked smoking hot and fans couldn’t stop swooning ever since.

In the pictures that Huma shared on her Instagram handle recently, the actress can be seen posing before a door frame, with a hint of a pink glossy smile as she donned a torso-hugging off-shoulder black gown that sprawled onto the wooden floor beneath her. Accessorising her look with a pair of rubies-studded silver earrings, Huma had her hair styled into a gorgeous bun with fringes teasing her forehead and curly strands hanging down her bare neck. Striking a sensuous pose in the next picture, Huma captioned the post as, “Live like it’s your last black dress!! #livevictoriously @greygoose @fetch_india @pankhurifetch Dress – @maeparisofficial Jewellery – @davidmorrisjeweller Hair and make up – @shaanmu Styled – @ayeshaaminnigam @shauryaathley @vandafashionagency -@frozenpixelstudios @atrayeeduttagupta #cannes #2019 #Cannes2019” (sic).

Earlier in the day, Huma shared her look in a white gown and posed with a beige-coloured umbrella as she flaunted her emerald ring and a pair of silver earrings. The post was captioned, “Live like it’s not a rainy day!! #livevictoriously @greygoose @fetch_india @pankhurifetch Dress – @anguskirkbyworld Earrings – @officialfaberge Shoes – @sophiawebster -@frozenpixelstudios @atrayeeduttagupta #cannes #2019 #cannes2019” (sic).

On the professional front, Huma has to her credit, several critically-acclaimed films including Gangs of Wasseypur series, D Day and Badlapur all of which showed her essaying strong characters. She was last seen in Jolly LLB 2 opposite Akshay Kumar.

Her upcoming digit series, Leila, will stream on Netflix from June. Based on Prayaag Akbar’s book of the same name, the series dystopian drama is co-directed by Deepa Mehta, Shanker Raman and Pawan Kumar.