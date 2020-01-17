Treating fans to her gypsy look from Prague plucked out of New Year 2020 eve, Bollywood diva Huma Qureshi could not have gone more modest with her caption. Adding to the glamour heralded on our social media feeds by Huma, Sonam Kapoor shared her throwback video from London that dated back to December 2019 and fans were left drooling at all that the celebs had to offer.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, the divas shared the now-viral pictures and video which instantly broke the Internet and we are not surprised. Donning a sequinned thigh-high dress, Huma posed right in front of the red disco lights in Prague which instantly amped her hotness quotient as she posed for the camera. The pictures were captioned, “If anyone cared what I wore for New Year Night ?? (sic).” Sonam, on the other hand, shared a quote from Mughal-E-Azam and looked no less than a princess in a white Indian-wear with delicate red and green floral embroidery and a plunging neckline. Accessorising her look with a pair of heavy ethnic earrings, a matching choker, neckpiece and a ring, Sonam completed her look with a dab of luscious red tint on her lips to amp the hotness quotient.

Check out Huma and Sonam’s latest throwback pictures and video here:

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan. The film was based on novelist Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name and the movie is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios.

Huma last featured in Deepa Mehta’s Netflix series Leila. She now has Hollywood’s Army Of The Dead in her kitty which is being directed by Zack Snyder, who is known for helming films like Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017).

While we can hardly zero down on our favourite throwback weekend look between the Huma and Sonam, let us know yours below!