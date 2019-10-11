Filmmaker Karan Johar has immense respect and love for Amitabh Bachchan and he has expressed the same on many occasions whether it’s the release of his films, any award function where he is with the megastar or in his autobiography. Today, when Big B turns 77, the filmmaker has written a heartfelt note to wish his dear Amit uncle a very happy birthday.

In his post, he has recalled the moments he met Big B for the first time and also when he fainted while directing him for the first time in a film. KJo reveals that he was always told by everyone in the family and industry that one bends to touch the actor’s feet everytime one meets him. The filmmaker also adds that now, there’s so much respect in his heart for the megastar that bending to touch his feet today is a ‘natural reflex action’ of his body the moment he sees Amitabh Bachchan.

Here’s what his entire post reads, “I was a 3 or 4 years old when I began to realise the magnitude of the man….subsequently I had the privilege of growing up around him … I was first told I must always touch his feet as a mark of respect…but very soon after it came absolutely naturally to me…in fact it’s now a reflex action when I see him and I can never stop myself ( even when i know my pants are perhaps a tad tight and it could result in an embarrassing tear) I call him Amit uncle( with great pride…almost patting my back because I have the right to this familiarity) and he will always be like a father figure to me….I probably can never be entirely myself around him because that starstruck kid with big awestruck eyes every time he walked into a room has never ever left me…and never will…I fainted the First time I had to work him and am not sure things have changed even today…I faint a little in my head everytime I meet him and then compose myself so I can play act serious filmmaker again! Amitabh Bachchan is my hugest inspiration …his child like enthusiasm for everything he does…his paramount passion for every tiny detail…his ambition to keep achieving after being the ambassador of achievement …what do I say…there will never be a man and legend like him ever again! And there shouldn’t be….he has earned the place of mega movie star monopoly! Happy birthday Amit uncle! We love you so much….🙏🙏❤️❤️”

The post got many heart emojis from Big B’s fans and Karan’s industry colleagues who hold the same sentiments of respect and care for the actor. His daughter Shweta Bachchan, who is also KJo’s close friend, appreciated the post by putting many heart emoticons in comments.

Also read: 13 Dialogues of Amitabh Bachchan Which Are Guide to Life