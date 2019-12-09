Excluding her Bengali drama, Nirbaak which came out in 2015 or so former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen wants us to do, the Bollywood diva is all set to return to Bollywood after a hiatus of “10 long years.” Dropping the news on her social media handle, Sushmita set fans on the edge with anticipation.

Last featured in No Problem in 2010, Sushmita’s return was much awaited and putting all speculations to rest, the star shared a picture on her Instagram handle with subtle hints. The caption elaborated, “I have always been in awe of love that knows patience!! This alone makes me a fan of my fans!! They have waited 10 long years for my return to the Screen, lovingly encouraging me every step of the way throughout my hiatus…unconditionally!!! I RETURN JUST FOR YOU!!!!! #secondinnings #gratitude #love #faith #patience #showtime I love you guys!!! #duggadugga (sic).”

On the personal front, Sushmita was rumoured to get married by the end of 2019 with boyfriend Rohman Shawl. A source close to the actor had earlier revealed to a leading news agency, “Rohman has already proposed to Sushmita and she has agreed, which is why she decided to go public with the relationship. They are currently figuring out when would be a good time to tie the knot, but as of now, the couple is looking at a date around winter 2019.”

On the professional front, the actor recently announced that she will soon be returning to films and her fans are going to see her performing a poignant role on-screen. She was last seen on screen in Bengali film Nirbaak three years back. However, the actor is looking for some good projects to make a comeback. In an interview to news agency IANS earlier, Sushmita had said, “(I am) finally reading a lot of scripts and I really like two. I will tell you when I am close to signing it”.