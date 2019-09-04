Actor Tiger Shroff is one of the most loved actors in the industry today. His dancing and action skills on-screen are unprecedented and incomparable. While a lot of hardwork and rigorous training have gone behind performing what Tiger does in his films, some of this is also because of his past. In his latest interview with a popular magazine that he features on for the month of September, actor Jackie Shroff‘s son opened up on his childhood and how his childhood is responsible for working so hard towards a goal after seeing the worst.

One of the most heartwarming things that the Baaghi-actor revealed was how in one moment he decided to buy a house for his parents. Tiger said the moment he decided to step into the film industry, he promised his mother, Ayesha Shroff, that he was going to buy back the house she had lost after her film bombed at the Box Office.

The actor’s mother had produced a film titled Boom, that featured Gulshan Grover, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif in important roles. However, before it’s release in theatres, it got leaked online that drastically affected its collection at the Box Office and it got wiped off without a trace. This made the family lose out on their four-bedroom house and they shifted to a new two-bedroom apartment.

Tiger explained, “I remember how our furniture and stuff was sold off, one by one. My mother’s artwork, lamps…Things I’d grown up seeing around us started disappearing. Then my bed went. I started to sleep on the floor. It was the worst feeling of my life. I wanted to work at that age but I knew I could do nothing to help.”

In 2017, Tiger fulfilled his promise and earned enough to buy the same house for his mother. However, even though his parents were highly touched by the gesture, they refused to accept it and continued to live in their apartment.