Actor Deepika Padukone was recently present at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2019 for a session where she traced her journey and talked about her roles in Hindi films so far. While speaking about her upcoming film, Chhapaak, the actor said it was the most tiring and difficult experience because she wasn’t just transforming herself into another woman but into someone who fought both physical and mental trauma to get her life back.

Deepika said the Meghna Gulzar-directorial was the toughest film of her career because it couldn’t leave her system for a very long time. The actor added that she had to try various measures to get out of the skin of her character and at last she removed herself from the character by doing something that was totally exhausting.

Deepika had to wear heavy prosthetics to fit into the role of an acid attack survivor that used to take over two hours to be done and another hour to be taken out. When the actor tried to leave the character after the shooting was over, Deepika revealed she burnt the prosthetics and saw them turning to ashes which gave her extreme satisfaction and relief. The actor was quoted saying, “With Chhapaak, the process was exhausting, of having to get the prosthetics done for like three hours and another hour to take it off. Emotionally I have never been as burnt out as I felt after that.”

The actor went on to say that even though she started feeling better, she is aware that no character leaves the actor completely and a part of it remains with the actor for his/her lifetime. She explained, “I watched it burn and I stood there as I needed to see it burn completely to a point where I didn’t even want to see the shape of the eyes, nose. I wanted everything to become ash. I stood there till that entire process was over and only then I felt a part of it had left my system, my body. But it’s not entirely possible as none of these characters leave your system. As of now, this has been the toughest film I’ve done.”

Chhapaak is the story of real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal and Deepika is also producing it. The film features Vikrant Massey in an important role and it’s slated to hit the screens on January 10 next year.