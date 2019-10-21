IIFA Awards 2019 aired on the television on Sunday evening in India. As expected, it turned out to be a night of super entertainment and so much fun. Studded with the presence of some of the biggest names from the Hindi film industry, the Indian International Film Awards came home and happened in Mumbai for the first time in 20 years. To celebrate the best of the film industry and cherish their association with the popular Bollywood film awards, stars descended looking the best version of themselves. The top names seen on the television were Salman Khan, Rekha, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ishaan Khatter, Madhuri Dixit, Preity Zinta, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkumar Hirani, Neena Gupta, Elli Avram, Arpita Khan Sharma, Kabir Khan, Ramesh Sippy, Saroj Khan, Katrina Kaif and Radhika Madan among others.

The event actually happened sometime back in Mumbai and the list of the winners was already out. Here, as we recall the night of epic entertainment, check out the highlights from the entire show this year.

Ayushmann Khurrana-Aparshakti Khurrana host the night

The talented brother duo – Ayushmann and Aparshakti held the audience with their presence on the stage. The duo hosted the entire show and entertained the audience with their funny jokes, little jigs, chemistry and attempts to mock each other.

Salman Khan dedicating a song to Katrina Kaif

One of the most remembered moments of the night remained Salman Khan performing on his hit numbers. He began his performance by crooning to ‘Tu Hi Tu Har Jagah’ and slowly walked off the stage towards Katrina Kaif who was sitting in the front row. He stopped in front of her, looked at her and completed the song. Truly one of the most romantic moments of the night!

Rekha teasing Alia Bhatt

Even though actor Ranbir Kapoor wasn’t present at the event, IIFA honoured him with a special award which was announced by evergreen actor Rekha on the stage in front of Alia Bhatt. As the veteran diva started describing Ranbir, she used many lovely words, however, the moment Alia stepped on the stage, Rekha rephrased her statements and added the word ‘lover’ to describe Ranbir. Alia was left blushing.

Ranveer Singh’s speech for Deepika

They are known to steal the limelight with their chemistry wherever they are present. At IIFA 2019, when Ranveer was felicitated with a special award revealing that he was going to be immortalised with a wax statue at Madame Tussauds London, he couldn’t hold his excitement. Ranveer thanked the audience and the organisers by expressing his happiness over having a statue alongside his wife Deepika Padukone.

Ranveer’s silent jealousy

When Vicky Kaushal stepped on the stage to announce the Best Actor (Female) award, Deepika teased him a bit. As Vicky blushed on the stage, Ranveer turned to Deepika and gave expression that showed he felt totally jealous by his wife teasing another man in front of him. Surely the cutest moment of the night!

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter on the stage

Ishaan Khatter won the award for Best Debut (male) at IIFA 2019 for his performance in Dhadak. He was awarded by none other than his brother Shahid Kapoor. As Ishaan received his first IIFA trophy from his brother, he became emotional and gave him a million thanks in his heartwarming speech. Shahid, too, stood like a proud brother and could hide the twinkle in his eyes. Such a lovely moment!

Madhuri Dixit’s tribute to Saroj Khan

Saroj Khan is one of the first celebrated female choreographers in the industry and her contribution in popular cinema is unprecedented. Both Madhuri and late Sridevi owe a big part of their filmy success to Saroj Khan as the choreographer made them look more sensuous on screen with her talent. Madhuri gave a beautiful tribute to Bollywood’s beloved Masterji on the stage making everyone emotional. When she stepped on the stage, Saroj Khan thanked her audience and organisers for recognising a choreographer who is often neglected in big awards.

Vicky Kaushal’s emotional speech

Actor Vicky Kaushal received the award for the Best Actor in Supporting role category. He was accompanied by his parents at the event and when he stepped on the stage, Vicky looked at his father – action director Sham Kaushal and said he felt glad because even though his father was himself nominated in a category, he agreed to arrive at the event only to see his son winning the trophy. His father was left teary-eyed.

What was your favourite moment?