One of Bollywood’s biggest award shows, the International Indian Film Academy Awards or the IIFA Awards as they are popularly known, held their 20th edition on Wednesday night and Mumbai was lit all night as Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Sara Ali Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Apte, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana and other celebrities turned up in their glamorous best to add stars to the glitzy night. Not just the celebrities but the fans waited on the edge too as nominations after nominations streamed for various highlighted categories.

Not just awarding the current batch of films and performances by the actors last year, the IIFA Awards 2019 also saw accolades and special awards being handed down to various films and performances of the past for having stood out for so long. While Deepika was hailed for for Chennai Express, Ranbir Kapoor was singled out for Barfi, Rajkumar Hirani for 3 Idiots, Pritam for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and even the 2000 release, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, won a special award in the Best Film in the last 20-year category.

Check out IIFA Awards 2019 winners’ list here:

Best film- Raazi

Best Director – Sriram Raghavan (Andhadhun)

Best Actor (Female) – Alia Bhatt (Raazi)

Best Actor (Male) – Ranveer Singh (Padmaavat)

Best Actor In Supporting Role (Female) – Aditi Rao Hydari (Padmaavat)

The IIFA Awards 2019 Winner for the best performance in a Supporting Role (Female) goes to @aditiraohydari.#iifa20 #iifahomecoming #nexaexperience pic.twitter.com/rM0wsDxGBy — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) September 19, 2019

Best Actor In Supporting Role (Male) – Vicky Kaushal for (Sanju)

The IIFA Awards 2019 Winner for the best performance in a Supporting Role (Male) goes to @vickykaushal09.#iifa20 #iifahomecoming #nexaexperience pic.twitter.com/OIsmBZhkZx — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) September 19, 2019

Best Debut (Male)-Ishaan Khatter (Dhadak)

The Award for the Best Debut Male goes to Ishaan Khattar for the film Dhadak .#iifa20 #iifahomecoming #nexaexperience pic.twitter.com/0eb8lwgYYl — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) September 19, 2019

Best debut (Female)-Sara Ali Khan (Kedarnath)

The Award for the Best Debut Female goes to Sara Ali Khan for the film Kedarnath.#iifa20 #iifahomecoming #nexaexperience pic.twitter.com/iWVe3lBlU2 — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) September 19, 2019

Best Story – Sriram Raghavan, Pooja Ladha Surti, Arijit Biswas, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao (Andhadhun)

Best Music Direction – Amaal Mallik, Guru Randhawa, Rochak Kohli, Saurabh-Vaibhav and Zack Knight (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety)

Best Lyrics – Amitabh Bhattacharya (Dhadak)

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Harshdeep Kaur and Vibha Saraf (‘Dilbaro’ from Raazi)

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Arijit Singh for (‘Ae Watan’ from Raazi)

Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema- Saroj Khan and Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed

Fans had anticipated the night ever since the organisers announced that after having travelled to foreign locales of Madrid, New York, Johannesburg, Amsterdam, Dubai, Colombo and so on, the 20th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards was to be held in Mumbai during September. Andre Timmins, Co-Founder-Director, Wizcraft International, had told IANS earlier, “We always dreamt of bringing IIFA back (to India) once. With so much happening in the industry now, we said let’s give a shout-out and bring it to Mumbai city, where Bollywood sits. All in the hope that it generates as much excitement here as it does abroad.”