Actor Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for his Independence Day release Mission Mangal. The film is directed by Jagan Shakti with whom Akshay had been planning the Hindi-remake of Tamil film Kaththi. The film was pushed on a backburner earlier to give attention to Mission Mangal. However, now, as revealed by a leading daily, the director-actor are all ready to adapt the Vijay-starrer in Hindi.

Kaththi was released in 2014 and had Tamil superstar Vijay essaying the role of a man who fights for the rights of farmers against the corrupt MNCs. The story of the film was been tweaked to match the sensibilities of the Hindi movie-watching audience. However, as director Jagan Shakti got busy with the story of India’s success in entering the Mars-orbit, the project got delayed.

Mumbai Mirror has now revealed that the director is quite excited to work with Akshay once again and bring out the story of the fight against injustice on-screen. Titled Ikka in Hindi, Kaththi is going to be the latest addition in Akshay’s list of Hindi remakes of South Indian films. The film is expected to go on the floors soon. The director talked about the premise of the film to the daily. He said, “It will resonate with the underprivileged section of the society. With my second directorial, I want to explore action which is presented in a sleek way.”

With this, Akshay has now got as many as nine films in his pipeline. He is currently working on Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi and Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmmi Bomb. Akshay also has Dharma Productions’ Good News with Kareena Kapoor Khan, followed by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 4. The actor recently announced Bachchan Pandey, directed by Farhad Samji. He also has the Prithviraj Chauhan-biopic up his sleeves, Mahila Mandali with R Balki and Crack with Neeraj Pandey.