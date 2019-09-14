Actor Ileana D’Cruz has made a startling revelation on social media. The actor, who was in news for her alleged breakup with photographer boyfriend Andrew Kneebone, made a tweet saying she’s ‘almost convinced’ that she walks while sleeping at night. Ileana further mentioned that she often wakes up to find bruises and bumps on her legs that she has no idea about.

Ileana’s tweet read, “I’m almost entirely convinced that I sleep walk… Almost. Maybe. Probably. There’s no other way to explain how I wake up with mysterious bumps and bruises on my legs.” (sic)

There’s no other way to explain how I wake up with mysterious bumps and bruises on my legs 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Ileana D’Cruz (@Ileana_Official) September 14, 2019

Fans got worried after reading such a post from the Bollywood hottie. While one fan advised her to install a video camera in her bedroom, another fan assumes that the actress is haunted. Commenting on the actress’ post, a user wrote: “Well did you wake up at some other place or on your bed itself where you slept. If it’s a different place, then it is sleep walking, otherwise you might be haunted.”

Another user wrote: “Could be demon possession #conjuring” A fan advised the actress to check her mattress and the corners of her bed properly before going to sleep. Ileana’s tweet has left her fans speculating whether the actress is really going through some trouble or is just hinting at a horror film which she has probably signed.

On the work front, Ileana will next be seen in Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti where she stars alongside John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda and Urvashi Rautela.

(With inputs from IANS)