Lighting up our social media feeds like nothing else, Pagalpanti star Ileana D’Cruz gave our drooping moods the right shot of energy with her latest hot and sexy pictures. Heading straight towards the promotions of her upcoming Anees Bazmi-directorial, Ileana treated fans to pictures in sultry poses and the Internet was left drooling.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ileana shared the smouldering pictures which feature her striking sensuous poses while donning a pink bralette top teamed with a matching powersuit. The pictures have so far collected over 4 lakh likes on Instagram while still going strong.

Check out Ileana’s latest hot pictures from Pagalpanti promotions here:

Pagalpanti’s first song ‘Tum Par Hum Hai Atke’ featuring John Abraham and Ileana D’Cruz dropped recently and took fans back to 1998 as it is the rehashed version of ‘Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya’ featuring Kajol and Salman Khan. The song has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, penned by Sabbir Ahmed and sung by Mika and Neha Kakkar.

The remake version of ‘Tum Par Hum Hai Atke’, which has been shot in London, sees the duo featuring in stylish colour co-ordinated vibrant outfits and John trying to woo Ileana.

The film revolves around John as a down-on-luck who changes from one job to other and his lady love Sanjana (played by Ileana) who constantly land into trouble because of her beau’s bad luck. The chase behind the money and mafia played by Anil Kapoor and Saurav Shukla will remind you of the film Welcome.

Pagalpanti also stars Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela, and Saurabh Shukla. Helmed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Manggat and Abhishek Pathak, the film will hit the screens on November 22. The film is co-produced by Vinos Bhanushali Shiv Chanana, Aditya Chowksey and Sanjeev Joshi.