Actor Ileana D’Cruz is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Hindi comedy film titled Pagalpanti. She had debuted in the film industry in the year 2006 and then went on to do many popular Hindi films as well. However, Ileana still feels that even after working for around 13 years in the industry, she’s not fully prepared to have the house of her dream yet. The actor was talking to the media while promoting Pagalpanti when she opened up on her dreams and how she is planning to fulfil them.

The actor mentioned that she always wanted a house by the sea and even though she lives a minute away from the seafront, her dream is still not fulfilled. Ileana said she wants to buy a house by the seafront and it is going to take her an entire year to start the process of fulfilling the dream. The actor revealed that if everything goes by the plan, then she’s going to buy a house in the year 2020 but she’s still keeping her fingers crossed.

She was quoted saying, “Even now, I live a minute away from the sea but it’s a dream to have a house by the seafront. Right now, there is no concrete plan in place though I’d like this dream to come true in 2020. I have my fingers crossed.” She then went on to say that fulfilling dreams is not an easy task but she’s trying hard to make sure she gets the house of her choice very soon. Ileana also asserted that she’s not a greedy person and is happy with what she has and where she is in life, however, dreams and ambitions never die and she can’t ignore them. The actor added that she needs to earn more to afford her dream of buying a house and she’ll soon get there.