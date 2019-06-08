Speculations have been rife in the Bollywood grapevine that marriage of actor Imran Khan and Avantika Malik has hit a rocky patch. The couple is married for eight years and has a daughter named Imara. Various reports suggested that Avantika moved out of Imran’s Pali Hill residence with Imara and is currently living with her parents. Now, when the actor was asked about the same at a recent event, he gave an angry response. Imran was questioned by the paparazzi over divorce rumours when he was posing at a recent event.

As revealed by In.com, the actor told the reporters that it was not the right place to ask such questions. When prodded further, he revealed that he is not thinking about divorce and issues between him and his wife will be sorted out soon. The actor first said, “How can you ask me such a question at this platform?” Imran then added, “We all read the news and let me tell you that there’s no such thing. There are some differences (between him and Avantika), which will be sorted out.”

Meanwhile, Avantika’s mother, Vandana Malik also talked about her daughter’s marriage. She told an entertainment portal that there’s no improvement in the relationship and she can’t say if the couple is thinking of reconciliation. She said, “There is no change. There is no update,” adding, “Only time will determine that (if they are thinking about being together again).”

The rumours of the trouble in their paradise first surfaced when Avantika posted a cryptic message on Instagram. On April 24, she made an Instagram post about how it’s the right time to take charge of her own life while leaving behind what’s not keeping her happy anymore.

Avantika’s post read, “Done with trying to figure out who was with her, against her, or walking down the middle because they didn’t have the guts to pick a side. She was done with anything that didn’t bring her peace. She realised that opinions were a dime a dozen, validation was for parking, and loyalty wasn’t a word but a lifestyle. It was this day that her life changed. And not because of a man or a job but because she realised that life is way too short to leave the key to your happiness in someone else’s pocket.” (sic)