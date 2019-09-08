Various media reports suggested that actor Imran Khan and his wife Avantika Malik have been living separately for the last few months. This gave rise to the rumours of trouble in their paradise and now, a post made by Avantika on Instagram hints at the same. As reported by DNA, Avantika posted a quote in her Instagram stories a while back only to delete it later. The post had a quote made by musician Morgan Harper Nichols and talked about ‘walking away’ and how important it is sometimes to just not think about anything and move on.

The post read, “Sometimes, you have to walk away. You have to look at the things you’re giving energy to and realize that even though you could stay, and try to win their approval or try to make it up their ladder, you could also make the brave choice to take whatever energy you have left to a space that welcomes you. You may still need to walk away, trusting there is so much more ahead of you.”

Avantika has made this cryptic post when the rumours about their divorce are already rife in the grapevine. Earlier, the report in DNA quoted a source close to the couple claiming that Avantika had left Imran’s house with their daughter Imara. “Avantika allegedly left 24, Pali Hill, Imran’s residence, a while ago with Imara. It is being said that she is currently staying with her family,” the source said. Meanwhile, when Imran was questioned about the same, he lashed out at the reporters saying “How can you ask such a question at an event like this?”