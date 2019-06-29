Guess the romantic cult director Imtiaz Ali is taking a break from all the rigorous shoot for his upcoming sequel to Love Aaj Kal, starring actor Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in the lead, or so his daughter Ida Ali made us feel through her latest social media posts. Giving fans a sneak-peek into a picnic session with his daughter, the Highway director seemed to recreate scenes from the movie for his little one and fans are left yearning for the same this weekend.

Sharing a picture from Ida’s travel series, Imtiaz put out a post which shows a typical white bedsheet spread in the middle of Himachal’s wilderness, with a brown picnic basket and black backpack kept next to it. The picture was captioned, “when is the last time you went on a picnic?” (sic) and humorously, Kartik was quick to comment, “Yesterday” (sic). Sharing more of the picnic gigs, Imtiaz reposted Ida’s Instagram story, which shows him sprawled on the bedsheet in the lap of the surrounding Himalayas and fans cannot stop gushing.

Check out Imtiaz and Ida’s latest picnic pictures and videos here:

View this post on Instagram when is the last time you went on a picnic? A post shared by Imtiaz Ali (@imtiazaliofficial) on Jun 28, 2019 at 6:26pm PDT

On the professional front, the cast and crew of Love Aaj Kal sequel, is currently in Shimla shooting for the upcoming love story. Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were recently spotted getting clicked in Himachali caps and they looked too adorable for words. Pictures of the duo, posing in their Himachali Cap in Shimla, took the internet by storm. In one of the pictures, Sara and Kartik smiled away to glory as they got clicked while in another, Kartik looks at Sara in an adorable way while Sara strikes a pose for the camera.

Earlier, they were spotted on the streets of Shimla, strolling down the street with their faces covered. In the stills, Kartik was seen dressed in casuals while Sara walked around in a yellow salwar suit. While Sara covered her face with her orange dupatta, Kartik had tied a black printed handkerchief around his face.