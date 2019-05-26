Been away from the big screen for quite sometime, actor Kunal Kemmu, made a comeback with his laud-worthy performance in Kalank. The actor recently had a bash as he turned 36 on Saturday and while family and friends flooded the Internet with wishes for the promising actor, Kunal himself took to his Instagram handle to share the “bestest gift” he received on his big day and it was from none other than his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Seen playing a baby piano in her pink dress with two cute little ponytails, Inaaya sang “Happy birthday papa” in her cute little voice and fans were left sighing with love. Kunal posted the video and captioned it, “The best, best bestest birthday gift ever!”

View this post on Instagram The Best Best Bestest Birthday Gift Ever!!! A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on May 25, 2019 at 12:32am PDT

On the professional front, Kunal finally made a comeback with Kalank where he essayed the role of Abdul. Kunal is loved for his humour in films but in Kalank, he played an intense role. Kalank had an ensemble cast of Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film was a period drama set in the 1940s during the time of India-Pakistan partition.

Kunal will also be seen in the sequel of the zombie comedy Go Goa Gone (2013) where he will be reuniting with Saif Ali Khan. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Kunal talked about the film and said, “It is one of the most anticipated films for the audience and me as well. For the longest time, we have been trying to start it. I don’t know exactly when it’s going to start. But I am super excited. It is one of the closest films to my heart and I can’t wait to work for Go Goa Gone 2.” Go Goa Gone starred Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das, Anand Tiwari and Puja Gupta in pivotal roles. The second part will be directed by the same director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.