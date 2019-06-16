Actor Ayushmann Khurrana‘s latest video on social media talks about the spirit of being Indian. The actor has shared a video that proves how the entire country becomes one on the day of India vs Pakistan cricket match. Today, on June 16, the two cricket teams are facing each other in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Ayushmann and his team have tried to use the same spirit of unity among Indians to promote their film Article 15. The caption on the actor’s post reads, “India Pakistan Match Ke Din Hum Sab Indian Hote hain. Sahi Maayene Mein Indian!

Toh Kyun Na bhed bhaav Bhool Kar, Roz Hi Sirf Indian Banein?#UnitedByArticle15@anubhavsinha #IshaTalwar @sayanigupta @Mdzeeshanayyub @ZeeStudios_ @ZeeMusicCompany @sirfgaurav” (sic)

Article 15 is inspired by a real-life incident in Uttar Pradesh. It talks about article 15 of the Indian constitution that prohibits any kind of discrimination on the basis of caste, race, religion, sex and the place of birth. The film tries to establish that social discrimination is so deeply rooted in our culture that it is making people who are considered from the lower caste suffer at the hands of those who are powerful and belong to the upper caste. The trailer of the film has already garnered appreciation from all corners. Watch it here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

With Article 15, Ayushmann once again attempts to bring out a socially relevant subject to the fore with his performance on-screen. The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha who says he was inspired by his own past experiences to make a film that talks about discrimination. In an interview recently, he said all of us discriminate among each other, sometimes even without realising we are at fault. He said it’s discrimination when we ask someone his/ her full name and then instantly pictures the person as Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi – basically someone who belongs to a particular community. The film is slated to hit the screens on June 28.