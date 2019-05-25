Actor Arjun Kapoor starrer India’s Most Wanted has opened to Rs 2.10 crore at the Box Office. The film’s first-day collection is pretty low. However, the business is expected to increase on Saturday and Sunday considering the film has largely received a positive response from the media and Arjun’s colleagues from the industry. India’s Most Wanted is a thriller film directed by Raj Kumar Gupta who is known to make the audience sit on the edge of their seats in theatres. His last offering – Raid with Ajay Devgn turned out to be a well-made film that garnered appreciation from both the audience and the critics alike. Now, with India’s Most Wanted, he is expected to do the same. It would be interesting to see when does he manage to attract more audience to the screens and rake in an impressive total at the Box Office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the latest Box Office figure of India’s Most Wanted on Twitter and wrote, “#IndiasMostWanted struggles… Records extremely low numbers on Day 1, although biz picked up towards evening… Needs miraculous growth on Day 2 and 3 to salvage the show… Fri ₹ 2.10 cr. India biz.” (sic)

#IndiasMostWanted struggles… Records extremely low numbers on Day 1, although biz picked up towards evening… Needs miraculous growth on Day 2 and 3 to salvage the show… Fri ₹ 2.10 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2019

What has also put the film in the position of faring lower than expected on its opening day is the release of Aladdin, which was one of the anticipated Hollywood films this year. The positive response to Ajay Devgn‘s De De Pyaar De which is running in theatres is another factor that has gone against its run at the ticket window. It’s a romantic comedy directed by Akiv Ali that also features Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead apart from Ajay.

Watch this space for latest Box Office updates on India’s Most Wanted!