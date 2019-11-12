Making fans crave immensely to see them slay on the screen together, actors Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal wrapped up the shooting schedule of their upcoming film, Indoo Ki Jawani in Lucknow. The quirky comedy marks the Bollywood directorial debut of Bengali writer-filmmaker Abir Sengupta and also stars Mallika Dua with whom the lead pair was seen partying after pack up.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Kiara and Aditya shared pictures with the crew and candids from the sets. Aditya captioned the picture, “And thats a sched wrap for #IndooKiJawani

We are almost at the finish line and this has by far been the sweetest and the most beautiful journey i have been on Lots of people to thank for it @kiaraaliaadvani @abirsenguptaa @ryanivanstephen @ashesinwind @nikkhiladvani @onlyemmay @mallikadua @electricapplese (sic).”

Check out the latest pictures of Indoo Ki Jawani actors here:

Touted to be a female-centric film, Indoo Ki Jawani features Kiara Advani in the titular role of Indoo Gupta, a spunky girl from Ghaziabad who lands into hilarious chaos after using a dating app with left and right swipes. It is being produced by writer Niranjan Iyengar, Emmay Entertainment, Nikkhil Advani, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Ryan Stephen.

Talking about backing the subject earlier, Nikkhil revealed that he wanted to collaborate on a woman-oriented film at his earliest after an incident that took place at his office. He said when his daughter once came to visit him at the office and saw the posters of his films, she asked, “why all of them had only men and no women.” He went on to say, “Around the time, I heard this story that Niranjan and Ryan brought to us and fell in love with it. Thankfully, it revolves around a female protagonist.”