Actor Amy Jackson had a stunning baby shower recently. The actor is expecting her first baby with partner George Panayiotou in September and has entered 36th week of her pregnancy. Amy’s Instagram timeline is filled with photos from her gender reveal party and baby shower. Wearing a gorgeous blue dress, the actor is seen flaunting her baby bump at a blue-theme party. Amy is going to give birth to a baby boy, therefore, the entire theme of the event was kept blue. Even the colour of her dress was ice-blue that looked fabulous on her.

Amy made a beautiful post thanking her friends and well-wishers for being a part of her special day. She wrote, “The Baby Shower of Dreams by the fabulous @_alexandra_pisani & @corinthialondon team✨The most beautiful afternoon celebrating my Baby Boy with best friends and Family. He’s one lucky boy to have so many amazing women in his life 💙 Thankyou for the STUNNING flower arrangements @byappointmentonlydesign ✨🌸 Feeling very blessed 🙏🏼 Memories to last a lifetime shot by @milliepilkingtonphotography” (sic)

The pictures she shared who a giant blue coloured cake with tiny colourful macaroons – everything looking equally pretty and delicious. Another picture on her timeline shows tiny cookies cut-out in the shape of a cute baby bodysuit.

Amy has been celebrating her first pregnancy beautifully. She has been updating her fans about her health status and also encouraging young moms to embrace the changes in their bodies and welcome the new excitement in their lives. She has also been actively doing yoga and sharing pictures from her workout session.