Just a few hours after Akshay Kumar released the first poster of Laxmmi Bomb, director Raghava Lawrence stepped out of the film. Revealing the news on Twitter, he announced that he has decided to step away as the director of the film because of the creative differences. The first poster of the film featuring Akshay applying kohl in his eyes was released yesterday. However, in his tweet, Raghava has mentioned that neither he was informed about the poster-release nor did he ever approve the design of the poster. The director of the successful Tamil franchise – Kanchana, explained in an elaborative tweet that there are no issues with Akshay and he will soon be meeting the actor to handover the film’s script to him. However, he said he won’t continue to associate himself with the film as the director. Raghava also mentioned that he has all the rights to ‘hold back’ the script as he hasn’t signed any agreement yet but he doesn’t consider it ‘professional’. Adding to his resentment, he said that he got to know about the poster-release from a third person who didn’t belong to the team of the film and that was quite heartbreaking.

Raghava’s tweet read, “There is an old popular saying in Tamil which tells “Don’t step into any house where there is no respect.”In this world, more than money and fame, self-respect is the most important attribute to a person’s character. So I have decided to step out of the project, ‘Laxmmi Bomb,‘ the Hindi remake of Kanchana. I don’t want to mention the reasons because there are multiple reasons, but one of them is that the first look poster of the film was released today without my knowledge and even without discussing anything with me. I was informed about this by a third person. It is very painful for a director to know about his movie’s first look release from others. I feel very disrespected and disappointed. As a creator, I’m also not satisfied with the poster design as well. This shouldn’t happen to any director.

I can hold back my script because I haven’t signed any agreement regarding this film, but I won’t do it because it is not professional. I’m ready to give my script because I personally respect Akshay Kumar sir a lot. They can replace me with some other director according to their wish. Soon I’m going to meet Akshay Kumar sir to give the script and step out of this project in a good way. All the very best to the entire team. I wish the movie a great success.”

Laxmmi Bomb is the remake of Raghava’s Muni 2: Kanchana that was released in the year 2011. The film features Kiara Advani and R Madhavan apart from Akshay in the lead. The premise of the film has Akshay’s character possessed by a transgender ghost. It is slated to hit the screens on June 5 next year.