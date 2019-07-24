Filmmaker Karan Johar made an appreciation post the other day about one of the most popular Hindi film songs – Bole Chudiyan. He directed the song which marked his first work opportunity with actor Amitabh Bachchan. The song has crossed 400 million views on YouTube and Karan tweeted about the same. He named the major cast members of his film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and wrote, “Most memorable song of my career! My first working opportunity with the LEGEND @SrBachchan ( literally fainted with nervousness) and the coming together of such incredible talent! Choreographed by the one and only @TheFarahKhan” (sic)

Now Karan’s tweet took us back to the film and recall all the things that it could be. It turned out to be a cult family drama and one of the most celebrated Hindi films ever but there were a few things that could have changed the way we all know the film today. Check out these little known facts about Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to know how the film-shaped up:

Do you know that the child artiste shown as Rahul at the beginning of the film while the credits are rolling is none other than Shah Rukh Khan‘s son himself? He is the little Aryan Khan. Turns out the makers didn’t have to go long to search for a child that looked like Shah Rukh Khan while growing up, therefore, they had Aryan roped in. Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman was selected to play the role of Amitabh Bachchan’s mother in the film. However, due to her husband’s sudden demise, while shooting for the film, she had to quit the project and the role ultimately landed to actor Achala Sachdev. Believe it when we tell you that actor John Abraham was approached to play the character of Robbie in the film. Yes, the man whom Poo uses to make Rohan feel jealous and also orders him to ‘park the car’ could have been John had he said yes to the offer. The romantic number in which Kareena looked like a million bucks – You Are My Soniya could have also featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. However, their part got deleted later and it came out as the song entirely dedicated to the chemistry between Poo and Ladoo. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is also one of those first films that inspired a book on its making. Writer and television presenter Niranjan Iyengar wrote a book on the making of the film. Remember the background song on the introduction of the grown-up Poo? ‘It’s Raining Men‘ was playing in the background as Poo dressed up in her bare minimum clothes while getting ready for another day at college. The scene in which Poo says ‘Tumhe Koi Haq Nahi Lagta Ki Tum Itni Khoobsurat Lago‘ cost too much to Karan Johar. Apparently, the song was used without taking official permission from the makers and later, a complaint was filed in the UK and KJo had to give a lot of money as punishment for violating copyright.

