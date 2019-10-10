After actor Salman Khan recently revealed that he was teaming up with director Prabhu Deva for another film post-Dabangg 3, speculations were rife that this second film is going to be the big Eid 2020 release. The pictures of Salman and Prabhu Deva meeting Sohail Khan further added to the buzz and it was believed that the superstar’s brother is producing the film. Now, as per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Sohail has also registered the title of the film with the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA).

A report in the daily mentions that the team wanted to title the film as ‘Radhe’. However, since the title was already booked by Boney Kapoor, he has now registered the title ‘India’s Most Wanted Cop: Radhe’ with the association. It’s believed to be the remake of Korean drama The Outlaws and features Salman in the role of a cop who is on a mission to eradicate underworld gang clashes in the city.

Salman and his brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri were expected to be working on the remake of another Korean drama titled Veteran. Various reports suggested that this was going to be Salman’s next Eid release. However, seems like Salman is adamant to work against all the expectations and bring out something that’s completely unprecedented. The daily also reveals that Sohail has registered another title – India Pak, in all major languages – Bhojpuri, Gujarati, English, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu.

Meanwhile, Salman is currently busy with the post-production work of Dabangg 3 which is gearing up for a Christmas release this year. The film has the actor reprising his famous cop character Chulbul Pandey along with Sonakshi Sinha in the role of his wife Rajjo. Popular South Indian star Kichcha Sudeep performs the role of the main antagonist in the film.