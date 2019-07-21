It’s been seven years for Sunny Leone since she first stepped into the film industry and made India her new home after her popularity as one of the leading adult film-stars across the world. The actor says this country gave her everything she expected and more. Apart from receiving love from the people, Sunny also found ways of growing business prospects here. She says she’s happy to see how everything shaped up for her in India. Sunny talked to news agency IANS in her latest interview and opened up on how she feels at peace here and has no plans of moving out of the country.

The actor was quoted saying, “I think India is one of the most fast-paced countries in the world right now when it comes to doing business. If you have a dream and you want to do something, then you can achieve it. I’d have sleepless nights doing so many things I’m passionate about, but I am happy with the way everything has shaped up for me in India.” Sunny today owns a cosmetic and perfume brand, a skincare line and she has also established a playschool in Mumbai where her kids study along with others. She has got several films, dance numbers and TV shows to her credit and an overwhelming presence on social media. The actor feels lucky to have all of this. She added, “It’s been an amazing journey so far. It’s panned out beyond everything I ever expected, and I’m very happy with my life right now. I don’t see myself leaving anytime soon or doing something else.”

The Leela-star delved more into her business world and how she has been managing to turn things in her favour. Sunny said that she always wanted to run a successful business and do what she was passionate about. Acknowledging that she’s one of those rare people who didn’t have to study hard to become a successful person, she said, “Education helps people know the basics of life, but I know a lot of people who don’t have a degree or never finished school and yet are very successful. I am one of them. I strove for what I wanted as a businessperson. I was passionate about the stuff I wanted to do and I worked hard, and that’s why I am where I am right now.”

On the work front, the actor’s film titled Jhootha Kahin Ka got released recently. She is also a part of Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon starrer Arjun Patiala that hits the screens in the coming week.