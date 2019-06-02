It was on a chat show that Katrina Kaif recently said she worries about Janhvi Kapoor wearing a pair of shorts too short at the gym. Now, just a day after the comment got viral, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and posted a picture of Janhvi while commenting on her outfit. Her comment looked like a reply to Katrina’s statement.

Janhvi was clicked outside her gym and the old Dharma Productions’ office wearing a pair of denim shorts and a knotted shirt. Sonam posted the same pictures on Instagram and captioned it as ‘she also wears regular clothes and rocks it’. This is how it looked:

Katrina appeared on Neha Dhupia’s chat show with Anaita Shroff Adajania and was asked: “Which celebrity goes OTT in his/her gym, and workout looks?”. The Bharat star answered: “Not OTT, but I am concerned about the very, very short shorts that Janhvi wears! She comes to my gym as well, so we, often are together in the gym. I just worry about her sometimes.” Seems like now Sonam came to her sister’s rescue and decided to take a jibe on Katrina’s comment. Meanwhile, here are some of Janhvi’s pictures clicked recently by the paparazzi outside her gym.

The Dhadak star hasn’t broken her silence on Katrina’s comment yet. The two work out at the same gym and are often seen greeting each other happily at various Bollywood events. On the work front, while Janhvi has got three impressive films up her sleeves, Katrina is all set for the release of Bharat that hits the theatres on June 5. Janhvi is working on the biopic of Indian Airforce pilot Gunjan Saxena in Kargil War. She has got horror comedy Rooh-Afza and Mughal drama Takht in the pipeline next. Katrina has already begun shooting for Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi which is directed by Rohit Shetty.