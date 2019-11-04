Actor Isha Koppikar impressed the audience with her bold performances on-screen but didn’t appear in a lot of films later. The actor now opened up on how things unfolded for her in the industry and how she was eventually written off. Isha talked to an entertainment portal recently and revealed her casting couch experience. She shared an incident and said a top superstar asked her to meet him alone when she was trying to bag a film featuring that actor.

In her latest interaction with Pinkvilla, Isha revealed that first, she talked to the director of the film who asked her to remain in the ‘good-books’ of a certain superstar who was spearheading that film. The Khallas-girl then added that when she called up the actor to meet him, he told him about his busy schedule and asked her to meet later in the day without the company of even her driver. She revealed that he was an early morning person and a fitness enthusiast. Isha was quoted saying, “He asked me who I was coming with and I told him I will be coming with my driver. He said, ‘Don’t come with anybody’.”

The actor went on to say that she wasn’t a fool to have not understood what he meant, therefore, she told him that she would see him some other day. Isha said she knew what was happening, so she told him she wasn’t free on the day and she’ll meet him later.

The actor further revealed how these things lead to a downfall in the career of a female actor. Isha said most directors-producers and male actors feel intimidated by this kind of behaviour by female actors, therefore, they take no time in writing them off. “When a woman says no, they can’t take it. And temporarily, you’re written off. I never ended up working with that actor,” she said.

Well, Isha just opened the pandora box of reality and there can’t be any surprise in what she just revealed! Your thoughts on the same?