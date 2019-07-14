The speculations have been rife for a while that actor Ishaan Khatter has been roped in to play the lead in Ali Abbas Zafar‘s romantic film that he’s producing under his banner. Now, as reported by entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, the producer might have just got Ananya Panday on board opposite Ishaan in the film. It’s an out-and-out romantic film and Ishaan-Ananya’s pairing would justify the freshness in the story.

There’s no official confirmation about the film, however, the buzz is that Ali is going to let Varun Sharma helm the film. It’s believed that Varun has worked under Ali for sometime and learnt a lot from his craft, therefore, Ali now wants to give him the opportunity to direct the romantic film.

Earlier, while breaking the news of Ishaan signing Ali’s first production venture, Mumbai Mirrorreported that the Dhadak star loved the story of the film and came on board. Ali, who has been spending some time in his hometown Dehradun, is involved with the scripting process and is happy to have Ishaan on board. A source close to the daily also revealed that the film is a love story set in Mumbai. “Ishaan and Ali have been discussing the film for a while and things have now fallen into place. It’s a love story and is expected to go on the floors by the year-end. Ali loves the script and believes it’s the ideal subject to turn producer. Being a writer himself, he has been involved throughout the scripting process,” said the source.

Now, if Ishaan and Ananya team up for the film, it’s going to be interesting to see how well does their chemistry sparkle on-screen. Comparisons of Ishaan-Janhvi’s chemistry from Dhadak are bound to happen since the Dharma Productions’ film was their launchpad in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, while Ananya is currently busy with Pati Patni Aur Woh remake with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan was in news for stepping out of Vishal Bharadwaj’s film based on Salman Rushdie’s Midnight’s Children.