Are you even best friends if you don’t spoil each other’s gorgeous pictures with embarrassing comments or trolls? Well, Dhadak Ishaan Khatter backed our question as he took a dig at Janhvi Kapoor‘s viral picture from New York.

The diva shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle where she can be seen playing in a fountain pool, soaked to skin. Donning a bling crop top paired with a navy blue skirt, Janhvi looked exactly like Kajol from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge‘s song, Mere Khwaabon Mein jo Aaye. The pictures were captioned, “New York, I love you (sic)” and quick to comment, Ishaan trolled her saying, “Our floods are better than theirs (sic).”

View this post on Instagram New York, I love you A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Sep 27, 2019 at 3:49am PDT

On the professional front, Janhvi is gearing up for her upcoming movie The Kargil Girl. The much-awaited posters of the movie are out and our Dhadak girl just made fans hearts skip a beat or two with new looks from the Sharan Sharma directorial. The movie is a biopic on Indian Air Force fighter pilot, Gunjan Saxena for which Janhvi and her co-star Angad Bedi, who plays her brother in the upcoming movie, had been shooting in Georgia.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, who has also co-written the script with Nikhil Mehrotra, the movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. Also starring Vineet Kumar Singh, Angad Bedi and Manav Vij in pivotal roles, The Kargil Girl will hit the cinema screens on March 13, 2020.

Apart from this, Janhvi also has Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan. A leading news portal reported that both Janhvi and Kartik will be seen in love with the same man – that’s something on which the entire entertainment quotient is mounted in the story. The report quoted a source close to the development saying, “Kartik and Janhvi are not paired opposite each other in Dostana 2. In fact, they are playing siblings in the film. This is a new brother-sister pairing that KJo is introducing with the movie.”

The source added that the third lead in the film is going to be the actual love interest of both the stars in the film. “The reason why they called the third lead ‘a suitable boy’ is because both Janhvi and Kartik have the same love interest, to be essayed by this newcomer that Dharma plans to launch with the sequel,” revealed the source.