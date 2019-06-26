Trust your younger siblings to be unapologetically at the expressive end at all your achievements especially if it is one that is breaking box office records like never before. Marching on the same line of awe, Dhadak star Ishaan Khatter poured out his uncontained love for elder brother and Kabir Singh star Shahid Kapoor, as the latter entered the Rs 100 crore club faster than other movies this year.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ishaan penned an appreciation post for his “big brother” which is every bit typical of all the younger siblings out there. Sharing Shahid’s stills from the movie, Ishaan captioned the post as, “As happy as can be for my big brother today who’s always been a shining example of a human being for me. Not a doubt in the world that you deserve the smashing success but it continues to baffle me how you were able to play one of the most complex, lost and damaged characters with such perfection while returning home to being the most centered, loving and responsible family man I know. Thank you for showing me what it means to be a responsible son, father, husband and brother always AND for knocking me out with your performance in and as #KabirSingh You are (fire) (diamond)” (sic).

Earlier, Ishaan was seen shaking a leg with Shahid as the two celebrated Kabir Singh’s incredible run at the cinema screens. Shahid’s wife shared the hilarious video of her brother-in-law and Shahid dancing away to glory as she taped them. She captioned it, “Aaj ki party inki taraf se.” While the brothers twinned in white, Mira donned a denim shirt.

Meanwhile, stumping all preconceived calculations, the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, starring actors Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor in the lead, has emerged as a blockbuster at the box office. The Sandeep Vanga Reddy directorial has turned out to be Shahid Kapoor’s solo century in a first-ever, despite the parallel criticism and releasing in the wake of ICC World Cup.

Sharing the intense figures on his social media handles, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#KabirSingh cruises past ₹ 100 cr… Shahid Kapoor scores his first *solo* century… Extraordinary trending on weekdays… Eyes ₹ 130 cr+ total in Week 1… Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr, Tue 16.53 cr. Total: ₹ 104.90 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. #KabirSingh versus the biggies… Days taken to reach ₹ 100 cr… 2019 releases [screen count in brackets]… #Bharat: Day 4 [4700] #KabirSingh: Day 5 [3123] #Kesari: Day 7 [3600] #GullyBoy: Day 8 [3350] #TotalDhamaal: Day 9 [3700] Nett BOC. India biz.” (sic)