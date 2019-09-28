Giving fitness enthusiasts and bodybuilders a run for their money, Bollywood hunk Ishaan Khatter made everyone’s jaws drop in awe as he shared pictures of his transformation going back to his Beyond The Clouds days and as he preps up now for his upcoming movie Khaali Peeli. The transformation of a lanky, boney lad to now beefy chap not only left Gully Boy star, Siddhant Chaturvedi awestruck but also Ishaan’s actor-father Rajesh Khatter.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ishaan shared a series of shirtless pictures which instantly set fans drooling over his six-pack abs. The pictures were captioned, “Found these old log photos of the weight loss for my first character in Beyond the Clouds flash forward now to film 3. New guy coming up soon swipe #KhaaliPeeli loading (sic)”. While Siddhant commented, “Bhai! Next level (sic)”, Rajesh praised his son saying, “Patience Perseverance Persistence . You embody all 3 perfectly . Super Proud (sic)”.

On the professional front, Ishaan made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with Dhadak where he starred opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The movie was a remake of Marathi hit, Sairat and managed to cross Rs 100 crore mark in just 10 days of its release.

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli recently went on floors. Their first look from the upcoming movie looked sizzling hot and featured the lead pair lost in each other’s eyes as they posed before a yellow and black taxi. While Ishaan sported a moustache and flaunted his abs donning an open-buttoned cut-sleeves denim shirt paired with jeans, Ananya was dressed in a white crop top knotted at the waist, teamed with a pair of denim shorts.

Expected to be set in Mumbai where the taxis are called “kaali peeli”, the movie is touted to be a love story between a boy and a girl who meet each other in the middle of a night and narrates how things unfold on their journey henceforth. The movie is co-produced by Zee Studios, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra. Ali and Maqbool had reportedly been working on the script since the past one year which is finalised now.

Khaali Peeli is scheduled to hit the theatre on June 12, 2020.