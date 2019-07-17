Actor Iulia Vantur was in Bali for work when the earthquake hit Indonesia on Tuesday, July 16. The actor has now shared her experience and how she realised the importance of life in that one moment. Iulia took to social media to share a picture of herself posing on a ship as stunning hills at Bali are seen in the background. In the caption of the post, she talked in detail about how she has learnt the importance of life and has started to enjoy every moment.

The caption on Iulia’s post read, “Wake up to life!!! Today I’ve got a v shaky “alarm” in the morning. Bali, the place where I am right now, got affected by a 5.7 magnitude earthquake. In only few seconds thousands of thoughts were “shaking” my mind but I decided to stay calm and have faith. I felt v clearly that nothing bad is gonna happen and it will pass the way it came. Thank God no one got injured this time, all went back to normal in few minutes. Sometimes we need a reminder! Life can be only this much!!! So… enjoy it and make the most of it. Today! I went on with my schedule, like “nothing” happened but deep inside I felt that I’m more alive today. Today, I ‘ve done a nice photoshooting and I’ve discovered a bit more of beautiful #bali #iuliavantur #kantolampowaterfall @bali_whereisnikita” (sic)

An earthquake of 5.7 magnitudes hit Indonesia on Tuesday. As per the US Geological Survey, the epicenter was recorded as 102 km southwest of the island’s capital, Denapsar. A report in Reuters suggested that it was 100 km deep and no Tsunami warning has been issued in the region.

On the work front, Iulia is gearing up for her debut Bollywood film Radha Kyon Gori Main Kyon Kaala. The poster of the film was out a few months back and Iulia could be seen featuring in a character inspired by the mythological character of Mira on it.