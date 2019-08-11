The much-awaited love saga from UP, Jabariya Jodi, starring actors Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra created much tapori hype but failed to impress the Box Office on the day of its release. The Prashant Singh directorial barely minted Rs 3.15 crore on day one.

Sharing the flat figures on his social media handle, India film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#JabariyaJodi is dull on Day 1… Needs miraculous growth on Day 2 and 3 for a respectable weekend total… Fri ₹ 3.15 cr. India biz. (sic)”

The film is a colourful story of two young people who have their set goals in life and dramatic ways to achieve it. Set in Uttar Pradesh, the film takes a dig at the dowry system that is still prevalent in most Indian weddings. Sidharth plays a rusty, local influential man who kidnaps dowry-demanding grooms and beats them while simultaneously wishing to be an MLA one day. Parineeti essays the role of an extrovert, someone who bashes stalkers and eve-teasers and wears fusion dresses with vibrant eye makeup. How they meet, fall in love and then sort out their priorities to be together is what involves the major storyline of the film. Jabariya Jodi appeared to be a romantic film with peppy songs and some quintessential Bollywood flavour in its narrative.

Directed by Prashant Singh, the film is based on the concept of Pakadwah Shaadi or groom kidnapping that happens in many heartland cities, especially in northern India. It is a regular fun-filled mainstream Hindi film with heavy dialogues, local accent, characters who look stunning in every frame and a story that has a potential to shine on-screen. Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh, the film hit the screens on August 9 this year.