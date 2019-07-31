Maintaining the hype around their upcoming love saga from UP, lead actors Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra recently dropped another tapori party number, Macchardani, from Jabariya Jodi that couldn’t be any more desi. Circulating around Aparshakti Khurana, Parineeti and Sidharth Malhotra’s typical love triangle, the foot-tapping track gets a flavour of Vishal Mishra and Jyotica Tangri’s rustic vocal magic.

Penned by Raj Shekhar, the funky lyrics convey the confused confessions of Parineeti and Sidharth, who seem unaware of the love blossoming between them as they get her married to Apar. Dazzling in gorgeous Indian-wear, the trio nails every look and hook step and fans can’t stop watching the song on repeat as it makes its way into the list of wedding songs.

Watch the song Macchardani from Jabariya Jodi here:

The makers of Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer Jabariya Jodi have dropped its trailer. The film looks like a colourful story of two young people who have their set goals in life and dramatic ways to achieve it. Set in Uttar Pradesh, the film takes a dig at the dowry system that is still prevalent in most Indian weddings. Sidharth plays a rusty, local influential man who kidnaps dowry-demanding grooms and beats them while simultaneously wishing to be an MLA one day. Parineeti essays the role of an extrovert, someone who bashes stalkers and eve-teasers and wears fusion dresses with vibrant eye makeup. How they meet, fall in love and then sort out their priorities to be together is what involves the major storyline of the film. Jabariya Jodi appears to be a romantic film with peppy songs and some quintessential Bollywood flavour in its narrative.

Directed by Prashant Singh, the film is based on the concept of Pakadwah Shaadi or groom kidnapping that happens in many heartland cities, especially in northern India. It would be too soon to say how well do the actors and the makers justify the concept. As of now, Jabariya Jodi looks like a regular fun-filled mainstream Hindi film with heavy dialogues, local accent, characters who look stunning in every frame and a story that has a potential to shine on-screen. Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh, the film hits the screens on August 9 this year.