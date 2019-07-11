Promising a surprise on Wednesday, Jabariya Jodi star Sidharth Malhotra threw a “bavaal” the next day as he recently dropped the “gajab” song Zilla Hilela. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, the foot-tapping number features Elli AvrRam in a pink ghaghra-choli as she leaves the typical beetle-leaf chewing Sidharth mesmerised with her sexy moves in the remake of the famous Bhojpuri song, Ara Hile Chapra Hile Baliya Hilela.

The desi latke-jhatke immediately got the better of fans who broke the Internet over the video and it collected over 20k views in just 15 minutes. Taking to his social media handle, Sid wrote, “Zilla Hilela I promised you guys a surprise and here it is… #AbhaySingh ka tashan it’s time for a desi celebration #ZillaHilela Song Out Now (Link in bio) #JabariyaJodi @parineetichopra @ektaravikapoor @shobha9168 @RuchikaaKapoor @ShaaileshRSingh @instaprashant @tanishk_bagchi @azeemdayani @rajahasan_786 @devnegilive @shabbir_ahmed9 @praveshmallick @monalithakur03 @anugaur10 @balajimotionpictures @ZeeMusicCompany @KarmaMediaEnt @zeestudiosint #JabariyaJodiOn2ndAug” (sic)

Crooned by singers Raja Hasan, Dev Negi, Pravesh Mallick and Monali Thakur, the track has been penned by Shabbir Ahmed and Tanishk Bagchi.

Directed by Prashant Singh, the film is based on the concept of Pakadwah Shaadi or groom kidnapping that happens in many heartland cities, especially in northern India. It would be too soon to say how well do the actors and the makers justify the concept. As of now, Jabariya Jodi looks like a regular fun-filled mainstream Hindi film with heavy dialogues, local accent, characters who look stunning in every frame and a story that has a potential to shine on-screen. Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh, the film hits the screens on August 2 this year.