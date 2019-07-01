The makers of Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer Jabariya Jodi have dropped its trailer. The film looks like a colourful story of two young people who have their set goals in life and dramatic ways to achieve it. Set in Uttar Pradesh, the film takes a dig at the dowry system that is still prevalent in most Indian weddings. Sidharth plays a rusty, local influential man who kidnaps dowry-demanding grooms and beats them while simultaneously wishing to be an MLA one day. Parineeti essays the role of an extrovert, someone who bashes stalkers and eve teasers and wears fusion dresses with vibrant eye makeup. How they meet, fall in love and then sort out their priorities to be together is what involves the major storyline of the film. Jabariya Jodi appears to be a romantic film with peppy songs and some quintessential Bollywood flavour in its narrative.

Sidharth and Parineeti are joined by Jaaved Jafferi in the film who plays big brother to Sid’s character. His stance as the strict no-nonsense bade bhaiya seems impressive. So does Sanjay Mishra’s performance as Parineeti’s father and Aparshakti Khurrana’s as her friend. One might also recognise the young Amar Chaudhary from Salman Khan starrer Ready playing the character of one of Sid’s close friends. Watch the trailer of Jabariya Jodi here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Directed by Prashant Singh, the film is based on the concept of Pakadwah Shaadi or groom kidnapping that happens in many heartland cities, especially in northern India. It would be too soon to say how well do the actors and the makers justify the concept. As of now, Jabariya Jodi looks like a regular fun-filled mainstream Hindi film with heavy dialogues, local accent, characters who look stunning in every frame and a story that has a potential to shine on-screen. Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh, the film hits the screens on August 2 this year.