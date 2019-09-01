It is never too late to do your bit for the environment, no matter how small a step it may be and Coolie No. 1 stars Varun Dhawan and Jackky Bhagnani recently made sure that the cast and crew of their upcoming film shoulders the responsibility of cutting down on plastic consumption, “one sip at a time.” Taking to his Twitter handle, Varun shared Jackky’s initiative with the fans and we are left impressed.

In one of the pictures that Varun shared on the micro-blogging site, a note penned by Jackky and his producer-sister Deepshikha can be seen held under the lead star’s coffee mug, thanking him for taking their initiative forward. Varun captioned the picture as, “Thank u @honeybhagnani & @jackkybhagnani for making the sets of #CoolieNo1 plastic free. I urge all my peers to do this (sic).”

Thank u @honeybhagnani & @jackkybhagnani for making the sets of #CoolieNo1 plastic free. I urge all my peers to do this pic.twitter.com/g8NZkYMlg2 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 1, 2019

In another picture, the whole team of Coolie No. 1 posed with steel bottle sippers. The picture was captioned, “Being a plastic-free nation is the need of the hour and great intiative taken by our prime minister and we can all do this by making small changes. The sets of #CoolieNo1 will now only use steel bottles. @PMOIndia (sic).”

Being a plastic-free nation is the need of the hour and great intiative taken by our prime minister and we can all do this by making small changes. The sets of #CoolieNo1 will now only use steel bottles. @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/T5PWc4peRX — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 1, 2019

David Dhawan’s 45th film ‘Coolie No. 1’ starring Varun and Sara had in Bangkok, earlier this month. The first official posters of the remake of 1995 comedy film Coolie No. 1 were released by the makers and no doubt Varun and Sara looked promising.

In one of the posters, Varun can be seen dressed in the iconic Coolie uniform. He wears a red shirt with white trousers and a coolie cap giving funny expressions. On the other hand, Sara looked sizzling hot as she posed in a bling dress.

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan seem to be the perfect combination of glamour and quirk in the poster. Varun’s mother Lali Dhawan was the one who gave the clap for the first shot of the film. Also starring actor Jackky Bhagnani, Coolie No. 1 will hit the cinema screens on May 1, 2020.