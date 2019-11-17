Fixing our drooping moods in a jiffy, Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez gave the right dose of ‘Kick‘ to our sultry Sunday afternoon as her latest pictures from a magazine photoshoot flooded the Internet. Packed with insights on the Bollywood industry, Jacqueline just amped the glamour note for the weekend straight from Istanbul in Turkey.

While one picture shows her donning a white dress with frills around each shoulder, down till the waist, another picture featured her in a sequined blue gown with a single sleeve. One picture quoted her sharing, “I have realised that the more you focus on the wrong things that are part of our industry, the more you’ll keep drawing these things to yourself,” while another one spilled, “We’re in an industry where we meet the same people every day, so it’s actually been hard for me to maintain my social life.”

Check out Jacqueline’s latest pictures here:

Ensuring that her foray into the digital platform is no less hyped than big-screen releases, Jacqueline Fernandez recently dropped the larger-than-life Netflix series, Drive, featuring her alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, Sapna Pabbi and Vikramjeet Virk in sizzling avatars. Setting the Internet on fire with their too-hot-to-handle looks, the foursome made sure that fans’ anxiety rode a hyperbole as they waited on the edge of the trailer earlier.

On the professional front, apart from Drive, Jacqueline also has Kick 2, opposite Salman Khan, in her kitty. Rumours are also rife that actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been approached to play an important role in the upcoming Swara Bhaskar starrer, Arth, which was originally essayed by Smita Patil. However, no official confirmation on the same is out yet. Arth was the story of a woman who decides to live her life as a single mother to the daughter of her domestic help. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi played the character of the woman with a lot of ease and even bagged a National Award for her performance in the original film. The other actors in the film were Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Raj Kiran, Rohini Hattangadi, Dia Pathak, Dalip Tahil and Gulshan Grover.