An avid animal lover, Kick 2 star Jacqueline Fernandez‘ social media is rid with stories about her pets especially, her furry white Persian cats Yoda, Loki, Xyza and MiuMiu. Seen accompanying the actress even on her major shoot tours, the cats look too awwdorable to not make your day and Jacky’s recent post for Loki had everyone’s heart melting.

Seen sleeping in the midst of flowery cushioned chair and pillows, resting its head on the pile of books next to a teacup and highlighter, Loki looked peaceful like an angel as it lay there sleeping. Jacqueline captioned the picture as, “Bye Loki! Mummy has to go work now” (sic).

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez is set to make her debut in the digital space with Netflix’s upcoming thriller Mrs Serial Killer. The film is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his wife Farah Khan. It is slated to be released on Netflix later this year.

Fernandez made her acting debut in Bollywood with the movie Aladin back in the year 2009. She has acquired a huge fan base since the past couple of years owing to her brilliant acting skills and utter beauty. She has also delivered numerous amazing movies in the past few years including Houseful, Kick, Dishoom, Judwaa 2 and many others.

Jacqueline will next be seen in Drive, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. She even has Kick 2, opposite Salman Khan, in her kitty.

Rumours are also rife that actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been approached to play an important role in the upcoming Swara Bhaskar starrer, Arth, which was originally essayed by Smita Patil. However, no official confirmation on the same is out yet. Arth was the story of a woman who decides to live her life as a single mother to the daughter of her domestic help. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi played the character of the woman with a lot of ease and even bagged a National Award for her performance in the original film. The other actors in the film were Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Raj Kiran, Rohini Hattangadi, Dia Pathak, Dalip Tahil and Gulshan Grover.