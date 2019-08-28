There is no better stressbuster than a night out with your girl gang and while no one can fight us on this, Jacqueline Fernandez did fight for her actor-best friend Sonakshi Sinha‘s attention after her typical millennial post. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonakshi had posted a picture with two of her girlfriends.

Posing in the backdrop of a table set for a lavish dinner scene, Sonakshi captioned the picture as, “When my girls are in town @zaraumrigar @nimritaa (missed you @smehraa)” (sic). Unsettled on not finding her mention, Jacqueline asked instantly, “What about me?” and we can’t help but relate.

On the professional front, Sonakshi’s Mission Mangal is breaking all box office records of 2019 and has minted Rs 164.61 crore so far. On the other end, she has completed the Jaipur leg of Dabangg 3 shoot with superstar Salman Khan.

As for Jacqueline, the diva brought heartbeats to a standstill as the Bad Boy star recently dropped her new vlog from Croatia giving fans a glimpse of her journey ahead of the Saaho song shoot with Prabhas but it was not so much the video as the sultry picture that the diva used to drop the news which made the Internet ogle nonstop. Taking to her Instagram handle, Jacky had shared a still from the song which was enough to set fans drooling, vlog or no vlog. She will next be seen in Drive, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, the release date of which has once again gotten postponed. The film which was supposed to release in September 2018, will now reportedly hit theatres in June 2020. Jacqueline even has Kick 2, opposite Salman Khan, in her kitty. Rumours are also rife that actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been approached to play an important role in the upcoming Swara Bhaskar starrer, Arth, which was originally essayed by Smita Patil. However, no official confirmation on the same is out yet.