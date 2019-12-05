In Mumbai for a promotional spree to create awareness towards road safety in India, Jamaican sprinter and Usain Bolt’s “Beast”, Yohan Blake had a fan moment with Bollywood sensations Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan. As the pictures of the trio go viral, news has it that Jacqueline taught the youngest ever 100 m world champion some dance steps along with trying out some local dishes.

Taking to her Instagram handle later, Jacqueline shared pictures with him and Salman while wishing the athlete ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Games. The pictures were captioned, “Had a great conversation with @yohanblake on his amazing success and all things fitness! Thanks for taking the time to visit our set and all the best for the Olympics 2020 @beingsalmankhan (sic).” Yohan too thanked the diva on Instagram while sharing the pictures and wrote, “Great catching up with @jacquelinef143 . Thank you for hosting me on the sets and teaching me some slick dance moves. Bollywood is such a fun place! Thank you @beingsalmankhan for being wonderful and warm. (sic)”

Yohan is in India as a part of the Road Safety World Series where a T20 cricket event will be played in February 2020 in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune. Brought on board as the ‘Road Safety Champion’ of the West Indies Legends, the event will see matches played between the legends of India, Australia, South Africa, West Indies and Sri Lanka.

On the professional front, Jacqueline has recently been signed to star opposite John Abraham in Lakshya Raj Anand-directorial Attack. She also has Kick 2, opposite Salman Khan, in her kitty. Apart from these, rumours are rife that actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been approached to play an important role in the upcoming Swara Bhaskar starrer, Arth, which was originally essayed by Smita Patil.