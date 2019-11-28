Superstar Salman Khan-led Da-Bangg tour saw live performances in Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena earlier this month and giving fans a sizzling insight into her prep for the same, Kick 2 star Jacqueline Fernandez recently dropped her vlog along with a couple of sultry pictures which instantly set the Internet on fire. Flooding fans social media feeds with the drool-worthy treat, Jacqueline made sure that mid-week blues seemed so yesterday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jacqueline shared a few pictures where she can be seen striking sensuous poses. In one picture, Jacqueline held her hands up as she flaunted a shimmery white dress with Arabian styled headpiece while in another she donned a glittery pink strapped jumpsuit paired with a similar cap and flashy silver bracelets and in yet another the diva was seen dressed in a golden sequinned blouse and a pair of white Arabian pants with heavy gold work and a similar tint mask to go with the “Arabian Nights” look. All three pictures were captioned, “Dubai Dabangg vlog out now! #youtube link in my bio (sic).”

View this post on Instagram 💖 Dubai Dabangg vlog out now! #youtube A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Nov 27, 2019 at 10:17pm PST

Trending with the hashtag ‘Bhai in Dubai‘, the event had already gone viral the moment Salman dropped the new poster with fresh details on his social media handle in September this year. Managed, scripted and directed by Sohail Khan Entertainment and JA Events, the tour was called off in March this year at Dubai due to rains since the venue was not well-equipped to handle the showers. With a promise to be back, the actors had left heavy-hearted only to be back this month. Featuring Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Prabhudeva, Manish Paul, Daisy Shah and Guru Randhawa, the tour is a glitzy live concert.

On the professional front, apart from Drive, Jacqueline also has Kick 2, opposite Salman Khan, in her kitty. Rumours are also rife that actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been approached to play an important role in the upcoming Swara Bhaskar starrer, Arth, which was originally essayed by Smita Patil. However, no official confirmation on the same is out yet. Arth was the story of a woman who decides to live her life as a single mother to the daughter of her domestic help. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi played the character of the woman with a lot of ease and even bagged a National Award for her performance in the original film. The other actors in the film were Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Raj Kiran, Rohini Hattangadi, Dia Pathak, Dalip Tahil and Gulshan Grover.