Pairing up for the first time, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushant Singh Rajput had set fans on a frenzy ever since they dropped the news of starring together in Netflix film, Drive and the latest poster featuring them in sultry looks along with Sapna Pabbi and Vikramjeet Virk has set the Internet gushing. Dropped ahead of the Makhna song, the poster is enough to set the mercury soaring across the Internet in the star cast’s hot looks.

While Jacky is seen donning a blue bikini, Sapna is seen dressed in a pink one while Sushant and Vikramjeet wore beach-wears too. The foursome teamed their look with exotic sunglasses as they posed for the camera. Jacqueline captioned the poster as, “Hop into the backseat, #Drive coming to #Netflix soon & #Makhna, song out tomorrow at 12pm to make you go crazy! @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @sushantsinghrajput @tarun_mansukhani @DharmaMovies @netflix_in @zeemusiccompany (sic).”

Earlier this year, the makers of the film announced that the action-thriller will be releasing on June 28, 2019, but that seems unlikely now. Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “There are multiple reasons behind the film getting pushed so many times. There is huge VFX work involved on the film which needs to be complete. Plus, there might be a bit of patchwork or reshoot, depending on what the team decides on”.

The film which was supposed to release in September 2018 was reportedly slated to hit the theatres in June 2020. However, with the latest revelation by Jacky, an official confirmation or statement of its release date on Netflix is awaited.