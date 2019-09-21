The fans have been caught in a sweet surprise as Bollywood sensation Jacqueline Fernandez dropped the news of Drive, her movie opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, to soon stream on Netflix. Instead of having a theatrical release, Jacky’s much-awaited next will stream on the digital platform.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jacqueline shared the news with a sultry picture which showed her donning an easy-breezy blue beach-wear as she sat on the railing with her face towards the sub. Flaunting her perfect waistline, the diva sported green shades and completed the look with a pair of flip-flops. Sushant sat on a wooden bench before her, donning a white vest teamed with blue shorts and sporting black sunglasses. Posing in the backdrop of a fleet of ships, Jacqueline revealed in the caption, “Get out your sunnies, we’re bringing the heat #Drive coming soon on @netflix_in @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @sushantsinghrajput @tarun_mansukhani @DharmaMovies (sic).”

Earlier this year, the makers of the film announced that the action-thriller will be releasing on June 28, 2019, but that seems unlikely now. Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “There are multiple reasons behind the film getting pushed so many times. There is huge VFX work involved on the film which needs to be complete. Plus, there might be a bit of patchwork or reshoot, depending on what the team decides on”.

The film which was supposed to release in September 2018 was reportedly slated to hit the theatres in June 2020. However, with the latest revelation by Jacky, an official confirmation or statement of its release date on Netflix is awaited.