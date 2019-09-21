The makers of War have released a new song from the film and it features actors Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan in all their glory. Titled Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, it’s basically a stunning dance face-off between the two most loved dancing sensations of the country. Both Hrithik and Tiger are seen dancing terrifically to the beats of the dhol amid colours, laughter and a lot of swag. Both the stars look stylish dressed up in white as they shake a leg to the song crooned by Vishal Dadlani and Benny Dayal. The music of the song which has thumping beats is curated by the duo of Vishal & Shekhar while the lyrics are penned down by Kumaar. Jai Jai Shiv Shankar is a pure treat for the fans of Tiger and Hrithik who were waiting to see a dance face-off between their favourite action stars in Bollywood.

While Tiger’s scintillating dance moves definitely impress you, Hrithik’s entry makes you skip a heartbeat. Both the stars aren’t just burning the dance floor but also looking extremely hot. Not many songs in Hindi films sexualise male actors but Jai Jai Shiv Shankar does it with such subtility. Watch the video of the song from YRF’s War here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

War, directed by Siddharth Anand, is an out-and-out action entertainer and has been made on a large scale. It is considered the biggest action film ever to have come out from the film production banner. The makers of the film have promised a never-seen-before action experience and moments that will make your jaw drop. International choreographers were roped in to shoot the difficult action sequences between Tiger and Hrithik. One of the sequences was shot at the Arctic circle. The trailer of the film has already met with positive reviews and the audience is waiting to see the Hrithik-Tiger magic on-screen this Gandhi Jayanti as War hits the screens on October 2.